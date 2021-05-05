J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 694,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $375.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

