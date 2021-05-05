J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

