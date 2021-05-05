J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $167.91 and a 1 year high of $316.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

