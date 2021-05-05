J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $877,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $247.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.16. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

