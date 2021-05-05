J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $955,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 308.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.

