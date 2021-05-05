J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.55 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

