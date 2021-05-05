J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 164,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

