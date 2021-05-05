James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,506.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have weighed in on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

