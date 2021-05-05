James Hambro & Partners Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.61 and a 1 year high of $333.23.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

