Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

