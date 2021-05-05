Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $373.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.93 and a 200 day moving average of $352.00. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $242.22 and a 1-year high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

