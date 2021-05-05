Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.60 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $360,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $507.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $337.04 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.64 and a 200 day moving average of $482.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

