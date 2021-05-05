Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

