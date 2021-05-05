Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 75,875 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.