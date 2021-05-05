Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $137.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

