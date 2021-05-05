Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $739,046.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $739,046.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

