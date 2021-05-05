Jarvis Network Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.07 million and $189,486.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.00822291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.79 or 0.09335332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

