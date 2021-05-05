Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.65-16.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 15.650-16.856 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.05.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $6.96 on Wednesday, reaching $167.16. 17,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,099. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

