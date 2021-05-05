JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.18 ($22.56).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

DEC stock opened at €21.40 ($25.18) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.66.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

