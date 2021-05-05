Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Shares of ON opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $848,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

