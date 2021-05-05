Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOTDF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of dotdigital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Shares of DOTDF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.