Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CRH plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

