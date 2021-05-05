Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $226.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.73.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

