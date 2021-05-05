Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $431.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1-year low of $212.63 and a 1-year high of $431.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.