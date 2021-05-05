JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

