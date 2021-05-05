JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 55.3% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 139,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 49,514 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 17.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

