JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

