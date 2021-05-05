JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

