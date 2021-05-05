JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 593.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CNA stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

