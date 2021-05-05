JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

