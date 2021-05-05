JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

