John B. Chang Sells 558 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.88, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

