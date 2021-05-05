John B. Gibson Sells 113,318 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

