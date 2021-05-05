John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HPI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

