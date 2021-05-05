John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 74,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

