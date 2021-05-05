Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.72

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.72, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

