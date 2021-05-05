Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,365,681 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,365,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,275,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 15.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,416,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. 11,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

