Jordan Park Group LLC Buys New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,447. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

