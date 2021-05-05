Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $499,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in ING Groep by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 254,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,137. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.