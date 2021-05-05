Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $6.95 Million in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. 48,678 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62.

