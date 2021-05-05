Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JNCE stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 185,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,126. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $428.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.