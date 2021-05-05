JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €10.00 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.40 ($15.76).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.94 ($16.40) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $883.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.48.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

