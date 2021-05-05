JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €68.47 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €68.47 ($80.55) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.09 ($63.63).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.59.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

