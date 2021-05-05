JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,250 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $58.67.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

