JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 370.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.