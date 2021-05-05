JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $601.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,703 shares of company stock worth $4,876,912. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

