JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 1,085.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $824.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,286.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

