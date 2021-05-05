JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACHL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

ACHL stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

