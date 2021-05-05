JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of JPM opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

