JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 241.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Transcat worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.